Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Announce Engagement: What Is The Age Difference Between The Singer And NFL Star?

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Engagement: It's a love story, and baby just said yes! The internet went into a frenzy on late Tuesday evening when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dropped photos from their dreamy engagement ceremony. The couple have been in a relationship for 2 years and are now all set to tie the knot. The singer-songwriter shared the photos with the caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married." Fans of Taylor Swift, popularly known as ‘Swifities’, have been taking heightened interest in the couple following the announcement of their engagement.

Is there a significant age difference between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce?

Also Read: Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement In Sweet Insta Post

Both Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were born in 1989. The Lover hitmaker celebrates her birthday on 13 December, while the NFL star's birthday on October 5. Therefore, there is no significant age difference between the couple, barring a few months.

Who is Travis Kelce?

Travis Kelce became a popular pop culture icon following his relationship with Taylor Swift. He made headlines for his dating life, along with his impressive skills as a renowned American football tight end. The NFL star has played for the Kansas City Chiefs since 2013. He is critically acclaimed as one of the best football tight ends and has won eight Pro Bowl selections and three Super Bowl championships. With a net worth of $90 million, Kelce has built a financial empire through savvy business investments, lucrative endorsement deals, and media ventures.



Off the field, Kelce hosts a popular sports podcast called New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce with his brother, Jason. Taylor Swift recently appeared on the podcast and debuted her new album, Life Of A Showgirl.