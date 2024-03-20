Advertisement

Thalapathy Vijay arrived in Kerela to shoot the climax shoot of his upcoming film The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT). The film marks one of the actor’s last ventures before his political stint. The Leo fame arrived in Kerala amid a massive fan frenzy and a video from the meet and greet is now going viral on social media.

Thalapathy Vijay clicks massive selfie with fans in Kerala

On March 18, Thalapathy Vijay arrived in Trivandrum, Kerala. This marks the actor's return to the state after 14 years. He was in the state last time for his film Kaavalan in 2011. Previously, when Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director of Vijay's last film Leo, visited Kerala, he was also surrounded by a large audience. Fans were ecstatic with his presence in Kerala and hundreds gathered at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to welcome the actor.

On March 19 the actor organised a meet and greet for his fans. Several videos and photos from the same are flooding social media. The actor could be seen clicking selfies amid a pool of fans who were gathered to catch a glimpse of him. For the unversed, the video comes after several visuals surfaced of the actor’s car getting vandalised.

Fans vandalise Thalapathy Vijay’s car in Kerala

Upon his arrival in Kerela, Thalapathy Vijay was met with a frenzy of fans. Several videos had surfaced online showing how Vijay's fans gathered at the airport amid strict security measures to catch his glimpse. However, a video showcased how the crowd went berserk and vandalised the Leo star's car while he was on his way to the hotel in Kerala.

Visuals from the event show the actor’s car with dents and broken glass pieces. The viral video raised concerns among netizens as it could have caused harm to the actor.