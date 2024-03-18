Advertisement

Thalapathy Vijay reached Trivandrum, Kerala on Monday, March 18, to film the climax of his next film Greatest of All Time (GOAT). This marks his highly anticipated return to the state after 14 years. Fans were ecstatic with his presence in Kerala and hundreds gathered at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to greet the actor. Rumours that this could be Vijay's final film before entering politics have only fueled the excitement of the fans.

Thalapathy Vijay makes grand return to Kerala

Vijay is seen strolling towards his car in the now-viral video. In another clip, he can be seen standing out of his car's sunroof, waving to the ecstatic spectators. He continued to smile as he signed off. Visuals on social media also showed his admirers going crazy over seeing their idol, with some even climbing polls. According to reports, security forces struggled to manage Vijay's departure from the airport since fans were eager to approach the car in which the actor was sitting.

Another EXCLUSIVE VIDEO of The King - Thalapathy Vijay 👑#VIJAYStormHitsKerala @Actorvijay pic.twitter.com/3jMcAsZ8g7 — KERALA VIJAY FANS CLUB (@KVFC_Official) March 18, 2024

The supporters' enthusiasm and palpable energy can also be evident at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, where filming is slated to begin. The site is encircled by banners greeting the actor.

This welcome symbolizes Vijay's return to Kerala after a 14-year absence since his film Kaavalan in 2011. Previously, when Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director of Vijay's last film Leo, visited Kerala, he was also surrounded by a large audience.

What more do we know about The Greatest of All Time?

According to director Venkat Prabhu, filming for The GOAT is nearing completion except for a few scenes that will be included in the upcoming foreign schedule and the climax. However, the director and his team have already begun CG work on the Thalapathy Vijay starrer. The filmmaker, who spoke with the media at the J Baby pre-release event, confirmed that CG work is underway in Chennai and Los Angeles.

Interestingly, five companies are responsible for the film's CG and VFX work, which will star Vijay as a 19-year-old. Meanwhile, the team is actively working on the film's songs. If all goes as planned, the highly anticipated first single from The Greatest Of All Time, composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, will be released in May 2024.

