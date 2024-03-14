×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 16:18 IST

Trisha, Thalapathy Vijay To Share Screen Space For The 6th Time In GOAT?

Trisha Krishnan and Thalapathy Vijay last featured together in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo, which was a blockbuster. The actress is rumoured to play a cameo in GOAT.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
trisha and vijay
trisha and vijay | Image:X
Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan, one of the most beloved pairs in the Tamil film industry, are set to entertain fans once again with their reunion in director Venkat Prabhu's upcoming film GOAT (The Greatest of All Time). Following their successful collaboration in Leo, Trisha will share the screen with Vijay in a cameo role.

What more do we know about The Greatest of all Time?

As reported by DT Next, Trisha has already completed shooting for her portions, including a song with the movie’s cast. Reports further suggest that Vijay will showcase his versatility by portraying two contrasting roles - that of a hero and a villain - in the film. GOAT is rumoured to be a period science fiction venture.

 

The Greatest of all Time poster | Image: IMDb

 

The star-studded cast, including Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, and others, will align themselves with either the hero or villain.

Moreover, fans can anticipate an extra layer of entertainment as Thalapathy Vijay and Prabhudheva grace the screen together for a lively dance number, composed by the renowned Yuvan Shankar Raja. While their previous collaboration in Pokkiri saw them groove to the upbeat Pokkiri Pongal song, their upcoming performance in GOAT promises a full-fledged dance extravaganza.

GOAT is backed by AGS Entertainment and is made on a substantial budget. It is being helmed by producers Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh, and Kalpathi S Suresh. With music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematography by Siddhartha Nuni, and editing by Venkat Raajen, the film is in its final stages of production, having been shot across Chennai, Thailand, Hyderabad, and Pondicherry.

The Greatest of all Time poster | Image: IMDb

 

Is GOAT a Remake of Gemini?

A user on Twitter had claimed, “Dear @vp_offl bro, If you are really planning any remakes, I suppose he (Vijay) ain’t a good fit for Hollywood film remakes, as he is neither #AjithKumar nor @urstrulyMahesh to pull it off (sic).” Director Venkat Prabhu was quick to react and tweeted, “Apologies, bro!! I am still looking forward to more from you!! Happy New Year!! Spread love (sic).”

Published March 14th, 2024 at 16:18 IST

