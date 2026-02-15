Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan Likely To Release Only After Tamil Nadu State Assembly Elections, Canada Distributor Shares Update Amid CBFC Battle

Thalapathy Vijay's swansong, Jana Nayagan, is not likely to see the light of day anytime soon. The movie was scheduled to release on January 9, but faced innumerable delays due to no clearance from CBFC. The row escalated till the Madras High Court, and fans of the actor are still waiting for an official update from the makers.

Amid this, the Canadian distributor York Cinemas has confirmed that the movie will not be released until April 30. The announcement came from the distributor's official social media handle, leaving fans waiting in anticipation, disappointed. While the reason behind the delay was not shared by the distributor, they assured fans that the full amount of their pre-booked tickets would be reimbursed.

Taking to their X account, York Cinemas wrote, “Important Announcement of Jananayagan. From York Cinemas Management.” In their statement, the cinemas wrote, “Dear Patrons, Please note that the movie Jana Nayagan will not be released before April 30th. If you have any pending tickets and your refund has not yet been processed, kindly contact our theatres to have it arranged at the earliest.”



The statement added, “All our loyal membership holders will receive priority booking access once the new release date is confirmed. Thank you for your patience, understanding, and continued support.” However, this comes from the distributor and not from the production house. It is also uncertain if the same diktat holds true for the film's Indian release.

