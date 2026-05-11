Thalapathy Vijay's Oath-Taking Ceremony Was A Blend Of Drama And Humility, A Look At Viral Moments

After extensive negotiations, C. Joseph Vijay officially formed the government on Sunday, May 10. The actor-turned-politician took the oath of office as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. The ceremony was attended by his family, friends, and fans. While the event was extravagant, attentive fans quickly noticed and shared moments that went viral, including instances where he helped move a table and was momentarily interrupted during the swearing-in.

Viral moments from Vijay's swearing-in ceremony

Governor Halts Vijay's Oath-Taking: A video going viral on the internet shows Vijay taking the oath as a CM, but what caught netizens' attention was the Governor halting the former actor in between and asking him to read properly. It all started when Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar began administering the oath, the actor-turned-politician slipped into his signature dramatic style, delivering the lines with theatrical flair. The Governor promptly intervened with a gentle reminder, asking Vijay to stick to the protocol.

Vijay's Down-to-earth Act: In a clip going viral, Vijay can be seen helping people remove a table for the photo op session. This act has gained him widespread praise from the netizens, with many lauding him for his simplicity despite being a CM.

Vijay Clicks Selfie With Rahul Gandhi: One of the most-shared moments includes Vijay's light-hearted interaction with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. After the oath ceremony, the former actor was seen making a selfie video on stage with Gandhi and other TVK leaders.

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Trisha Gets Mobbed: Actress Trisha was leaving the venue when she got mobbed by the fans, making it difficult for her to step out. In the video going viral, she can be seen struggling to walk past the crowd, but she hides her struggle behind her charming smile.

Vijay expresses gratitude to fans

In his first address as Chief Minister, Vijay thanked the people of Tamil Nadu and called for a "new era" of governance. He said, "Come, let all of us together give Tamil Nadu a fresh new government. This is a new beginning, the start of a new era of secular, social justice." Emphasising transparency and restraint in promises, he added, "I am not some divine messenger or prophet. I am just an ordinary human being living a normal life. I will never deceive you with false promises. I will only promise what is possible."

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