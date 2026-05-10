Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 10: Riteish Deshmukh Starrer Winds Up 2nd Weekend Close To ₹70 Crore Mark
Raja Shivaji witnessed a surge in its collections in the second weekend. The movie added over ₹15 crore to its biz between May 8-10.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 10: Riteish Deshmukh's magnum opus based on the life and times of the legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is performing well at the box office. After completing its second weekend at the box office, the movie is nearing the ₹70 crore mark in India. It is already one of the highest grossing titles in Marathi cinema and is not far away from becoming the biggest grosser in this regional film industry.
Raja Shivaji does well in its 2nd weekend
Raja Shivaji witnessed a surge in its collections in the second weekend. On 2nd Friday (May 8), the biz was ₹3.20 crore, followed by ₹5.60 crore on Saturday and ₹6.80 crore on Sunday. In the 2nd weekend, Raja Shivaji added ₹15.60 crore to its collection. In 10 days, the biz stands at ₹68.25 crore. Of this, the Marathi version has contributed ₹48 crore and the Hindi version has added ₹20.25 crore. Raja Shivaji has also become Riteish Deshmukh's highest grossing film as a director, beating Ved (2022). Incidentally, both these movies star Riteish and his real-life wife Genelia in the lead roles.
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For Raja Shivaji, film industry comes together
Riteish Deshmukh revealed he spent 3.5 years writing Raja Shivaji. He said many actors worked without fees to support the film, which received a strong audience response at the box office. Abhishek, who features as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Salman Khan, who essays Jiva Mahale in Raja Shivaji, reportedly did the movie without charging a single penny.
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