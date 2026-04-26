Thalapathy Vijay Vs Rajinikanth: Suriya Delays His Movie For One, Snubs The Other

Thalapathy Vijay and Rajinikanth fans have pegged the two Tamil superstars against each other for years now. While the actors have never paid heed to the fan rivalry, an unsaid competition exists between them. With Vijay venturing into politics and leaving his movie career behind, it is expected that the comparisons, at least at the box office, will stop. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth has, on various occasions, wished Vijay the best for his political career.

The Beast star is currently awaiting the release of his next, and possibly his last, movie Jana Nayagan after it failed to arrive on Pongal this year in January pending censor clearance. With the polls in Tamil Nadu now concluded, the team is looking to lock the best possible date for its release. Talks are rife that Jana Nayagan may release on May 14.

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Meanwhile, Suriya's action film Karuppu is also pegged to arrive on May 14. If Jana Nayagan indeed arrives on the same date, a clash is certain to affect both films. Karuppu's release date was not mentioned on the movie's latest posters, making fans wonder if Suriya's film was vacating the mid May slot for Jana Nayagan. However, Dream Warrior Pictures has clarified that as per CBFC guidelines, the release date cannot be included in daily promotional materials before the censor certificate has been issued. Reportedly, the film is on track for a May 14 release.

Karuppu is diected by RJ Balaji | Image: IMDb

Interestingly, back in 2024, Suriya's big scale film Kanguva was set to clash with Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan. However, Suriya delayed his movie "out of respect" for Thalaivar. Kanguva arrived months later. With Vijay's movie planning to lock a release date nearby Suriya's Karuppu, the latter seemingly paid no heed and doesn't mind a direct clash.

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