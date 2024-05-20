Advertisement

Thangalaan, starring Chiyaan Vikram, was initially set to release in January this year. However, owing to the post-production work, the project was postponed indefinitely. Now, producer Dhananjayan has confirmed that the movie will release in June. Directed by Pa Ranjith, the movie is a periodic acting movie co-starring Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathy, Daniel Caltagirone and Harikrishnan Anbudurai.

When will Thangalaan release?

In an interview with Glitz, Dhananjayan confirmed that they are looking for a date to release the movie in June. He stated that the official announcement would be made in a few days and by the end of the month they would begin with the promotions. "Thangalaan is planning for a June 2024 release. The official announcement will be made in a few days. The full-fledged promotions are planned to begin from this month's end. The schedule for the promotional tour is ready and shared with Chiyaan Vikram. We are going to many cities and overseas to promote the film," the producer said.

(A screengrab from the video | Image: X)

How did Chiyaan Vikram get into the skin of his Thangalaan character?

Vikram, who is most likely to play either the tribe’s leader or one of its most ferocious fighters is shown to be almost animalistic. Taking to its official X handle, Studio Green, a production house, shared a video of how the actor portrayed the character despite the harsh conditions. In the video, he can be seen in a tribal look – donning a loincloth, sporting long hair and rustic makeup – performing action sequences. The video was shared on the occasion of Vikram's birthday.

An iconic talent, inspiring awe with grit and glory, delivering performances that defy expectations ❤️



Happy Birthday @chiyaan #Thangalaan 🏹 Awaiting your fiery presence on big screens! #HBDChiyaan @Thangalaan @beemji @GnanavelrajaKe #StudioGreen #JyotiDeshpande @jiostudios… pic.twitter.com/gflnUS1woV — Studio Green (@StudioGreen2)

Commenting on the tribute video on Vikram’s birthday, Director Pa. Ranjith, said, "Thangalaan is a vision to present a historical adventure story based on true events, backed by phenomenal effort from Vikram sir and the entire team. I am quite excited Jio Studios, India’s leading content studio is joining hands with our producer Studio Green K.E. Gnanavelraja to present the film. I am confident the film will reach the globe and the targeted audience with the might of Jio Studios. On the occasion of Vikram sir’s birthday, this tribute video is to showcase the efforts put in by Vikram sir, which helped the film to get its due attention and create huge expectations".