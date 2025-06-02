Who Was Vikram Sugumaran? Madha Yaanai Kootam Director Who Died Due To Cardiac Arrest At 47

Vikram Sugumaran, A Tamil filmmaker, died on early Monday, June 2, due to cardiac arrest. He was travelling from Madurai to Chennai by bus when he experienced severe chest pain. He was rushed to the hospital, but the doctor couldn't revive him. The director was in Madurai to narrate a script to a producer. He was 47. Soon after the news broke, the Tamil film industry mourned the director's demise on social media.

Who was Vikram Sugumaran?

Vikram belongs to Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram, and came to Chennai with an aspiration to be an actor. He began his journey in the film industry as an assistant to director Balu Mahendra, working with him from 1999 to 2000 on several short films, including Julie Ganapathy. He then made his acting debut in Vetrimaaran's Polladhavan, starring Dhanush. However, he found his calling in filmmaking and made his directorial debut with Madha Yaanai Koottam, starring Kathir and Oviya. The film hit the theatres in December 2013 and became a sleeper hit at the box office. It was also dubbed in Hindi as Ravanpur. He next wrote the dialogues for Vetrimaaran's Aadukalam (2011), starring Dhanush.

After 10 years, he returned to the directorial seat with Raavana Kottam (2023), starring Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Anandhi and Prabhu. The film opened to negative reviews and was also embroiled in a controversy. Tamil Nadu Nadar Sangam president Muthu Ramesh urged the CM of Tamil Nadu to ban the release of the film as it sparks cast riots. Reportedly, Vikram's last film is Thrum Porum, which is yet to see the light of day.

The Tamil film industry mourns the demise of director Vikram Sugumaran

Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, who worked with the director, took to his X handle remembering him, "Rip dearest brother. I’ve learnt so much from you & will always cherish every moment. Gone too soon. You will be missed. #RIPVikramSugumaran (sic)."

Viji Chandrasekar sent a condolence message on the sudden demise of Vikram Sugumaran.