I Was A Star At That Time, She Was Not: Forgotten Hero Drops Bombshell About 2-Year Relationship With Deepika Padukone, Says 'We Would Talk Sometimes Before Her Marriage To Ranveer Singh'

Deepika Padukone's love life has been a subject of much discussion in the media. The Bollywood star made her debut in Om Shanti Om in 2007 and never looked back. Today, she is one of the highest-paid actresses in the Indian film industry and has an enviable filmography. In her personal life, Deepika has been linked to Nihar Pandya in her modelling days. She was in a much-publicised relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, which ended in 2009.

The Kalki 2898 AD star was also rumoured to be in a relationship with Siddharth Mallya and cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Mahendra Singh Dhoni at various points during her career in showbiz. Later, she fell in love with Ranveer Singh and the couple married in 2018. They also welcomed their daughter Dua last year.

In a new interview, Muzammil Ibrahim, who made a promising debut in the thriller film Dhokha in 2007 but later faded into oblivion, shared that he and Deepika Padukone were in a relationship in the early 2000s and were together for two years. Ibrahim said that when they were dating, he was a "star" and Deepika wasn't. He seemingly referred to the days when they were modelling together.

“I was a star at that time, she was not. She is a superstar now. Everyone knows her, nobody knows me. I am a big fan. I love watching her movies. She is a beautiful woman. She is doing so great but the fact is what it is,” he said. When asked if he was still in touch with Deepika, Ibrahim said that they had spoken before she married Ranveer.

Muzammil Ibrahim began his acting career with Dhokha (2007) | Image: Instagram

He also looked back at the time when they did not have much resources and would go on dates in a rickshaw. “We were kids then. We would go on dates in a rickshaw in the rains. That was very cute. I had more money than her because I had started earning better," he added.

Ibrahim was a breakout in Dhokha, in which he played the role of a cop. He featured in Horn 'Ok' Pleassss (2009) and Will You Marry Me? in 2012. After that, he was missing from the screen till he bagged a role in the web series Special Ops in 2020.