The Kamal Haasan led Thug Life, is easily one of the most awaited projects of the year, currently in the works. The Mani Ratnam helmed period drama was coming along smoothly - that is until reports emerged surrounding some crucial cast members opting out of the project. One of them, was Dulquer Salmaan. There now appears to be an update on the situation.

Thug Life character poster | Image: Madras Talkies/X

Dulquer Salmaan returns to Thug Life?

Earlier this year, several media reports stated that Dulquer Salmaan - who had been officially welcomed onboard for Thug Life, had chosen to exit the film. The reason cited at the time was an inability to recalibrate his dates as per the needs of the film. A factor triggering this situation was also Kamal Haasan's extended commitment to director S Shankar's Indian 2.

While Indian 2 was initially slated to hit theatres around mid-August, its release has now been pushed to June, something which naturally required the last leg of filming for the movie to be fast-tracked. This interjected with Kamal Haasan's dates committed to Thug Life.

Coming back to Dulquer Salmaan, a 123Telugu report now suggests that the actor has reportedly returned to the project - this makes for plausible conjecture, considering Salmaan's exit from Thug Life was never confirmed by an official source. Reports of an exit, not just surrounded Dulquer but also Jayam Ravi, who, as per the report, is also set for a return.

Silambarasan TR was reportedly set to replace Dulquer Salmaan in Thug Life



Reports of Dulquer Salmaan's exit from Thug Life was soon enough followed up with conjecture surrounding the actor who would be taking up his role. The foremost name in this regard was that of Silambarasan TR.

Media reports even went so far as to suggest that the actor had already allotted 25 days in April for the shoot and would soon be commencing on the journey. However, this was never officially corroborated, either by him or by the production house.