Thug Life Hindi Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Kamal Haasan Starrer Eyeing Very Poor Opening Just Like Indian 2 And Vikram, Housefull 5 To Capture All Screens | Exclusive

Thug Life Hindi Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Kamal Haasan and director Mani Ratnam are reuniting after over 35 years for their upcoming action thriller Thug Life, set to release in cinema halls on June 5. The movie generated hype after its trailer launch, but controversy now shadows its release. Haasan irked his Kannada fans and some sections in the state with his comment, "Kannada is born out of Tamil". Trolling followed, but Haasan refuses to apologise. For now, Thug Life release in Karnataka has been barred by the High Court, and a decision regarding whether it will be allowed to release in the state at all might be taken on June 10.

Meanwhile, the film is tracking to open low in India. By 6 p.m. on Wednesday (June 4), Thug Life had sold over 2.58 lakh tickets in all languages in India, collecting over ₹4.37 crore. The advances are being driven by the Tamil market and not beyond. In Hindi, its traction is poor as the film has minted a little over ₹17 lakh in both 2D and IMAX 2D versions. According to trade analyst Sumit Kadel, Thug Life in Hindi is expected to open at the ₹80 lakh - ₹1.2 crore mark. Haasan's last release, Indian 2 (2024), also opened poorly in the Hindi belts and managed to collect just ₹1.2 crore in the North on its opening day. Haasan's superhit film Vikram also opened to similar numbers in Hindi in 2022.

Thug Life will release on June 5 | Image: X

Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 will be a big challenge for Thug Life in the North belts as the latter will get a very limited showcase after the comedy film releases a day later on June 6. "Thug Life is tracking for ₹80 lakh to ₹1.20 crore on Thursday in the Hindi market. From Friday onwards, it will face a sharp drop in showcasing across the North as Housefull 5 takes over the screens," trade analyst Sumit Kadel told Republic.