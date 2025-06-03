Housefull 5 Advance Booking Crawls Towards ₹2 Crore Mark As Response To Akshay Kumar Starrer Remains Dull

Housefull 5 advance booking opened up on May 31, but the response to the comedy film, with a long-running franchise legacy behind it, has not been very promising so far. The movie is coming up with two versions, Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B, with the makers promising that each will have a different killer or antagonist. Despite a unique marketing strategy, the movie's pull seems to be slow.

Trade talk is that Housefull 5 may become Akshay's biggest opener, beating the first-day earnings of Gold (2018, ₹25.25 crore) and Mission Mangal (2019, ₹29.16 crore). However, it will depend on how pre-sales perform. It can also emerge as one of the Bollywood star's biggest openers at the overseas box office. Housefull 5 can also be Akshay's first ₹30 crore opener in India. But, pre-sales numbers so far have been below par. With the release date of June 6 fast approaching, Housefull 5 will look to gather some momentum on its side as far as ticket sales are concerned.

According to Sacnilk, the movie has sold around 61,717 tickets for the first day of its release. The amount collected so far is ₹1.9 crore. Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab are some of the markets that are showing good early trends for Housefull 5, but the numbers have to certainly increase if the opening day figures are to breach the ₹20 crore mark.