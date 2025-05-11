Thug Life: Kamal Haasan Delays Audio Launch Due To Indo-Pak Situation, But Makers Drop New Teaser | Watch

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan's Thug Life is inching towards its release on June 5. The much-awaited action film marks his reunion with director Mani Ratnam after a gap of over 35 years. They earlier worked on the 1987 critical hit Nayakan. Thug Life is the Tamil superstar’s 234th film and after the debacle of Indian 2, all eyes or on how the former will perform at the box office.

Thug Life will release on June 5 | Image: X

The countdown to the film's release is already on and the team was set to host a grand audio launch in Chennai on May 16. However, it was postponed in the wake of “developments at our nation’s border and the current state of heightened alert”.

“Art can wait. India comes first. In view of the developments at our nation’s border and the current state of heightened alert, we have decided to reschedule the audio launch of ‘Thug Life’, originally planned for the 16th of May. As our soldiers stand firm on the frontlines with unflinching courage in defence of our motherland, I believe it is a time for quiet solidarity, not celebration. At this time, our thoughts are with the brave men and women of our armed forces who stand vigilant, safeguarding our nation,” Haasan said, announcing Thug Life's audio launch postponement.

However, the team released a teaser clip, teasing the action that the movie will offer. The BTS clip shows the action director duo Anbariv designing stunts for the film. The glimpse also features a pumping soundtrack. The makers have left all the fans guessing by not revealing the name of the composer.