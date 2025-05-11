Thalapathy Vijay Fans Can't Wait For Anirudh Ravichander, Hanumankind's Elevation Song For Jana Nayagan As Actor's Cop Look Is Revealed In Leaked Photos

Jana Nayagan: Thalapathy Vijay has been busy with the shoot of his 69th feature film, titled Jana Nayagan. It is set for Pongal 2026 release ahead of his party TVK’s electoral debut next year. Jana Nayagan is said to be the Tamil star's final film before he takes the plunge into full-time politics.

As the shoot of the film continues, a photo from the set has leaked online, revealing the actor's look from Jana Nayagan. While the poster presented him as the "torchbearer of democracy", it has been confirmed with the leaked photos that he will play the role of a cop in it. As the photo went viral online, fans were reminded of Vijay from Theri (2016), his hit film in which he donned the khakee. Another alleged leaked photo from the set of Jana Nayagan shows the extras dressed in cop uniforms. The set up appeared to be of a prison but Vijay was not spotted in this still.

Jana Nayagan will release on Pongal next year | Image: X

Meet the cast and crew of Jana Nayagan

KVN Productions announced earlier this year that Jana Nayagan hit the screens on January 9, 2026. The title means the people’s leader. The film is directed by H Vinoth of Thunivu and Valimai fame and stars, among others, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju.

