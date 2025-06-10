Blake Lively Reacts After Judge Dismisses Justin Baldoni's $400 Million Defamation Lawsuit In It Ends With Us Controversy: I've Felt The Pain... | Image: X

Justin Baldoni-Blake Lively Controversy: It Ends With Us actress filed a federal lawsuit against her co-star Justin Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment and retaliation. She claimed that Baldoni, along with the film’s producers, orchestrated a smear campaign against her following her complaints about on-set conditions.

In response, the Everwood actor filed a $400 million defamation lawsuit against the New York Times, Blake Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist. He alleged they conspired to ruin his career with false accusations. Now, months after ugly accusations, on Monday, June 9, a judge dismissed Baldoni’s lawsuit. Following the verdict, Lively shared her reaction on Instagram.

Blake Lively reacts to dismissal of Justin Baldoni's $400 million lawsuit

Blake Lively addressed the recent verdict on the lawsuit, with an emotional post on social media.

Taking to the Instagram stories, she wrote, "Like so many others, I've experienced the pain of a retaliatory lawsuit, along with the fabricated shame designed to break us.” She continued, “While the case against me was dismissed, many lack the resources to fight back.”

File photo of Blake Lively Instagram story

The actress further expressed her strengthened determination to "support every woman's right to speak up and protect themselves." She also shared a list of organisations dedicated to women's rights, domestic violence support, and employment law. Ending her post, she wrote, “With love and gratitude to everyone who stood by me. Many of you I know, and many I don't. But I will always appreciate and advocate for you.”

What did the Judge say about Justin Baldoni’s $400 million lawsuit?

As per Variety report, On Monday, Judge Lewis J. Liman dismissed Justin Baldoni's lawsuit, however, the judge permitted him to amend and refile certain allegations related to interference with contracts.

The judge dismissed defamation claims against an actress, ruling that her sexual harassment accusations were legally protected and could not be contested in court.