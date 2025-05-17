Thug Life Trailer Out: It's Kamal Haasan Vs Silambarasan In The Battle For Power - Who Will Win

The makers of Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan starrer Thug Life have finally released the trailer on Saturday. The film marks the reunion of Haasan and director Mani Ratnam after 38 years. The gangster drama also stars Trisha Karishnan, Sanya Malhotra and Abhirami in supporting roles.

Watch Thug Life trailer

The two-minute trailer opened up with Kamal Haasan, who is getting ready to fight off what seems to be the goons. It narrates the story of how Amar (played by Silambarasan) saved the life of Haasan's character as a kid, and believes that their fates are deeply intertwined. As the trailer continues, the young child is seen in a group that is helping Haasan's character in his shady business. But soon it takes a turn as the two find each other on opposite sides, battling for power.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: YouTube)

The trailer also offers a glimpse of Abhirami and Trisha Krishnan, who are likely to play the love interest of Haasan.



Netizens give thumbs up to Thug Life trailer

Soon after the makers unveiled the trailer, netizens were thrilled to watch Kamal Haasan in an action avatar. A user wrote, "What an master cut trailer!" Another wrote, "Ullaga Nayagan and STR combo blast." A third user wrote, "Rahman Sir's BGM with Kamal Sir and STR — this is going to be a blockbuster! The trailer is on fire". "Goosebumps guaranteed, Maniratnam sir + kamar sir + str anna + ARR periya bhai = sambavam 💥.... every frames ninnu pesum for a huge," a fan wrote.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: YouTube)

All about Thug Life