Is Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning Tom Cruise's Final MI Movie As Ethan Hunt? Credits Roll Reveals The Truth

Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning: The Tom Cruise starrer action thriller film hit the big screens in India on May 17, almost a week before its worldwide release. There has been ongoing speculation after Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023) was split into two parts that the follow-up, MI: The Final Reckoning, will be the eighth and final chapter in the franchise. The movie's ending may have revealed the truth now.

Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning released in India

Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning gets good reviews in India

MI: The Final Reckoning is expected to take a thunderous start at the box office in India. Before its release, the film sold over 50,000 tickets across national multiplexes, with exhibitors putting full faith in the commercial prospects of the Tom Cruise starrer. It seems like the Hollywood action star, credited for shaping the film series through its nearly three-decade run from 1996 till The Final Reckoning's release in 2025, is in complete charge here.

Positive reviews flooded social media as soon as MI: 8 released in India. "Absolutely loved it. The last 30 minutes were stunning," commented an X user. Another one wrote, "Suspend your disbelief and enjoy what Hunt pulls off. A nostalgic and beautiful ride." Overall, the film's action sequences have been hailed and Cruise, director Christopher McQuarrie, who has directed the last four MI movies, and the team have received thumbs up for upping the ante. Many are discussing how the film hints that the franchise has possibly ended. Others are already calling it Cruise's swansong as IMF agent Ethan Hunt.

Is there a mid or post-credits scene in MI: The Final Reckoning?

Usually, the climax of MI movies, the mid or end-credits sequences, reveal what's next in the franchise. However, there is no foreshadowing in MI: The Final Reckoning about the next movie.

