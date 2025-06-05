Housefull 5 Advance Booking Fails To Pick Up Pace With 1 Day To Go For Its Release, Akshay Kumar Starrer Earns Under ₹3 Crore

Updated 5 June 2025 at 00:02 IST
Housefull 5 Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar-led upcoming multistarrer is expected to be one of the biggest Bollywood openers in 2025. While Chhaava (₹31 crore), Sikandar (₹26 crore) and Raid 2 (₹19.25 crore) are the top 3 Hindi releases this year as far as day 1 is concerned, Housefull 5 is expected to be a good contender for the number 3, and even number 2, spot. However, the advance booking of the film, which opened on May 31, has failed to pick up pace. Now, only one day is left for its release, and it remains to be seen how strong the pre-sales are before the film's big theatrical debut on June 6.
According to Sacnilk, Housefull 5 has sold over 81 thousand tickets for its Hindi version. The collection is ₹2.96 crore, with most biz coming in from Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and other regions in the Hindi belt. The makers have intrigued audiences by revealing that there will be two versions of the film - Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B, each having a different "killer". This unique strategy may help drive the film's business in the coming days.
Housefull 5 is witnessing one of the biggest releases for a Hindi film and will capture over 5000 screens in India. Moreover, it is also expected to be one of Akshay's highest day 1 grossers, beating the first-day earnings of Gold (2018, ₹25.25 crore) and Mission Mangal (2019, ₹29.16 crore). According to some reports, Housefull 5 may open to ₹30 crore. This is the first franchise in Bollywood to have a fifth installment. Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar and more feature in the comedy thriller.
Published 5 June 2025 at 00:02 IST