Housefull 5 Advance Booking Fails To Pick Up Pace With 1 Day To Go For Its Release, Akshay Kumar Starrer Earns Under ₹3 Crore

Housefull 5 Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar-led upcoming multistarrer is expected to be one of the biggest Bollywood openers in 2025. While Chhaava (₹31 crore), Sikandar (₹26 crore) and Raid 2 (₹19.25 crore) are the top 3 Hindi releases this year as far as day 1 is concerned, Housefull 5 is expected to be a good contender for the number 3, and even number 2, spot. However, the advance booking of the film, which opened on May 31, has failed to pick up pace. Now, only one day is left for its release, and it remains to be seen how strong the pre-sales are before the film's big theatrical debut on June 6.

According to Sacnilk, Housefull 5 has sold over 81 thousand tickets for its Hindi version. The collection is ₹2.96 crore, with most biz coming in from Delhi NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and other regions in the Hindi belt. The makers have intrigued audiences by revealing that there will be two versions of the film - Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B, each having a different "killer". This unique strategy may help drive the film's business in the coming days.

Housefull 5 will release on June 6 | Image: X