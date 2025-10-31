Tourist Family Director Abishan Jeevinth Marries Longtime Girlfriend Akkila In Intimate Wedding Ceremony, First Photo Goes Viral

Kollywood director Abishan Jeevinth, known for directing the film Tourist Family, has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Akkila on October 31. A photo from his wedding is doing the rounds on the internet, showing the couple surrounded by their family members. The wedding took place at Hanu Reddy Boathouse Garden in Chennai. Abishan proposed to his girlfriend during the Tourist Family pre-release event.

Abishan Jeevinth gets married to Akkila

In the image going viral from their wedding, Abishan can be seen performing a ritual in a white traditional ensemble. Akkila, on the other hand, looks beautiful in a pink saree and accessorised her look with gold jewellery.

According to reports, the wedding was attended by several Tamil celebs, including Sivakarthikeyan, Ramesh Tilak, Soundarya Rajinikanth, Prabhu Ram Vyas, Poo Sas and Shineesh.

Who is Abishan Jeevinth?

He is the writer and director of comedy comedy-drama Tourist Family. The story follows a Sri Lankan Tamil family who arrive in India for a better future, following the economic crisis in Sri Lanka. The film earned positive reviews from the critics and audience and grossed ₹90 crore worldwide against an estimated production budget of ₹7 crore.

Next, he will be making his debut as a lead actor in Soundarya Rajinikanth. The film is a romantic drama, co-starring Anaswara Rajan. She will be making her acting debut in the Tamil film industry. Helmed by Madhan, the music of the film is being composed by Sean Roldan, while Shreyaas Krishna will be serving as the cinematographer. More details regarding the movie have been kept under wraps.