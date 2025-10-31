Allu Sirish-Nayanika's Engagement: Couple To Wear Customised Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi Outfits

Allu Sirish is all set to get engaged to Nayanika today, October 31, in an intimate yet lavish ceremony. It will be attended by their families and close friends, including Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Varun Tej and Sai Dharam. On Thursday, the actor shared a photo of how cyclones ruined his plans for an 'outdoor' ceremony. However, since today, the sun is shining bright, it seems the plan is in motion and things will go as he planned. The decor is being designed by Janaki Pulijal, known for her minimal aesthetics and cultural depth.

However, we have got our hands on another interesting information regarding Sirish and Nayanika's engagement outfits.

Allu Sirish and Nayanika opt for top designers for their big day

According to a report in the news agency IANS, a source close to the couple revealed that Allu Sirish has opted for a customised Manish Malhotra outfit, whereas Nayanika will wear a Sabyasachi lehenga for her special day.

“Allu Sirish will be seen in a customised Manish Malhotra outfit, while Nayanika will be wearing a stunning Sabyasachi lehenga for the engagement. The ceremony will beautifully follow Telugu traditions, blending elegance with the warmth of a traditional family celebration," the source close to the couple added.

Earlier this month, Sirish shared a photo of himself holding Nayankia's hand during their romantic getaway in Paris and announced that they will get engaged on October 31. “Today on the birth anniversary of my grandfather, Allu Ramalingaiah garu, I feel blessed to share something very close to my heart- my engagement to Nayanika."

He further added, "My grandmother, who recently passed away, always wished to see me married. Though she isn't here with us, I know she is blessing us from above as we begin this journey together. It means everything to us that our families have embraced our love and with such joy.”

