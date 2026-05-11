Trisha Krishnan Drops A Cryptic Post About 'Love Is Always Louder' After Attending CM Vijay's Swearing-In Ceremony

Trisha Krishnan has been in the news since actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay won the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026. On Sunday, she attended the swearing-in ceremony and was snapped seated with Vijay's parents, while his wife Sangeetha and kids were MIA. Since then, she has been the talk of the town, with many trolling the actress for normalising extramarital affairs. After observing hatred on social media, she quietly dropped the post with a cryptic caption about how love is a strength.

Trisha Krishnan's new Instagram post is about...

Taking to her Instagram handle, Trisha shared a series of photos offering a closer glimpse of what she wore to Vijay's oath ceremony on Sunday, May 10. In the caption, she wrote, "The love is always louder".

For the event, Trisha wore a turquoise-blue silk saree, featuring gold borders. She paired the saree with a cream blouse featuring delicate golden motifs. She styled her hair in a neat bun and adorned it with a jasmine gajra. She accentuated her look with statement jewellery and sported subtle makeup.

(A photo of Trisha from the album | Image: Instagram)

This comes amid reports of Trisha being in a relationship with Vijay. While their dating rumours have been doing rounds for many years, it solidified earlier this year when Vijay's wife moved court to file for divorce alleging infedilty and cruelty. Without mentioning any names, she asserted that Vijay has been in a relationship with another actress while being married to her. The said actress is believed to be Trisha. For the unversed, Vijay is the father of two kids - Jason Sanjay and Divya Sasha.

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On the work front, she is gearing up for the release of her action film Karuppu, co-starring Suriya. Helmed by RJ Balaji, the actress stars as a lawyer in the film. The film will release on May 15 in the theatres.