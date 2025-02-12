Trisha Krishnan's X Account Hacked, Vidaamuyarchi Actress Alerts Fans About Suspicious Posts: Whatever Posted Is...

With rapid growth of digital technology, cybercrimes have become a major issue, targeting individuals through various means.. Trisha Krishnan is the latest celebrity to fall prey to hacking. The actress later alerted her fans for any malicious post through Instagram.

Trisha Krishnan’s X account hacked?

Trisha took to her Instagram handle to alert her fans about her X account being hacked. Trisha penned a note in stories which read, “My Twitter is hacked guys. Whatever posted is not from me until rectified. Thanks”.

Prior to her warning, several posts of cryptocurrency links were being shared on X account. A post read, “I am excited to do something like this for the first time. I created my own cryptocurrency and now it’s live! I love you all”. However, it had now been deleted.

What’s next for Trisha Krishnan?

Trisha Krishnan has several projects in the pipeline including Good Bad Ugly starring Ajith (releasing on April 10, 2025), Vishwambhara featuring Chiranjeevi (releasing on May 9, 2025), Thug Life and Suriya 45.

Trisha is currently basking in the success of her latest release Vidaamuyarchi which stars Ajith in the lead role. Ajith plays the character of a husband looking to mend a broken relationship with his wife Kayal (played by Trisha) in the film. The film’s plot revolves around Ajith who goes in search of his wife and in the process take on goons and conniving cops in foreign lands. All in all, the film also has explosive action sequences and is a full-fledged entertainer. Trisha plays the female lead in this explosive action film that also features Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Aarav, Nikhil Nair, Dasarathi and Ganesh among others.

