Trisha Krishnan Silences Rumours Surrounding Her Personal Life Amid Vijay Link Up: Apparently, I've Quit Films, Married Rich Businessman…

Trisha Krishnan often makes headlines for her personal life. For years, gossipmongers have been interested in details of her marriage, retirement plans, and relationships. While the Ponniyin Selvan actress remained silent, fresh canards started when a film personality suggested she might quit acting. Responding to the retirement rumours, Trisha shared an Instagram Story and denied all the hearsay. Her witty statement shut down the baseless speculation.

Trisha Krishnan shares a witty post

On Instagram, Thug Life actress dismissed the retirement rumour with a quirky statement. She wrote, “Apparently I've quit films, married a rich businessman and I'm raising quadruplets who turned two yesterday! Anything else I should add or did we cover today's fiction quota (sic).”

Her response quickly went viral. Fans appreciated her humour and confidence, praising the way she handled the situation with grace. The rumours emerged while Trisha was already in the spotlight after her public appearance at a wedding in Chennai alongside actor-politician Vijay.

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The retirement rumours started spreading after her earlier Instagram Story, which reads “Love is not everything and yet everything is meaningless without love”.

Trisha has actively responded to false accusations and offensive comments. After people spotted her with Vijay at a producer’s family event, filmmaker-actor R Parthiban made a sly remark about her without naming her directly. However, he referred to Kundavai, her character in the Ponniyin Selvan franchise.

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