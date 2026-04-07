Lagaan, Swades Actor And Disha Vakani's Father Bhim Vakani Dies Due To Prolonged Illness

Veteran actor and theatre luminary Bhim Vakani breathed his last in Ahmedabad this morning. The actor has appeared in several Bollywood movies, most notably in Lagaan (2001) and Swades (2004). He is the father of Disha Vakani and Mayur Vakani, both actors who appear in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. While the family members of Bhim Vakani are yet to confirm the news, the producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has confirmed the news.

Speaking to Moneycontrol, the producer shared, "He wasn't unwell, but we got to know from his family in the morning that he's passed away. Bhim Vakani was a great painter, actor, and director - he even worked in Lagaan. His daughter Disha Vakani's success as Daya Ben... he played a big part in that. He contributed a lot to building Disha's career. We had a family-like bond; whenever he came to Mumbai, he'd come home, and we'd hang out. It feels like a part of my family has gone with him." Details of Bhim Vakani's exact cause of death and last rites are yet to be revealed.

Disha Vakani is most popularly known for playing the role of Daya Jethalal Gada on the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Her brother, Mayur, also appears on the show as Sundar Lal. Additionally, in a special epsiode, Bhim Vakani made an appearance on the show too.



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Bhim Vakani is a notable Gujarati personality. Apart from Lagaan and Swades, the actor was also seen in the Madhuri Dixit starrer Lajja. Not just on the big screens, Bhim Vakani left a lasting legacy in Gujarati theatre as well.



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