Rajkummar Rao Issues Clarification After His Latest Look Worries Fans: Gaining Weight Or Looking Old...

Rajkummar Rao recently attended an event in Mumbai, following which his look went viral on social media. Fans of the actor worried about his health as he appeared ‘unkept’ with shorter hair and visible weight gain. However, the actor took to his Instagram account to share the reason behind his physical transformation and assured his fans of his well-being.

Rajkummar Rao assures fans of his well-being

On February 16, Rajkummar Rao took to his Instagram account to share details of his two upcoming movies. He shared the photos of the two people whose biopic he would feature in, along with the caption, "My being is through my Art. Just finished shooting for my next Biopic #NIKAM and yes, it has demanded me to change physically, which I love doing. I’m not a believer in prosthetics as long as I can achieve the look through my hardwork which I’ve achieved in Nikam, be it gaining weight or looking old (to play a certain age)or to make my hair thin, which my hair stylist was very much against."

He recalled taking extreme steps to fit in his roles for his last movies as well. He mentioned, “everyone told me not to go half bald for BOSE also and to gain that much weight or to not stop eating and lose so much weight for TRAPPED or to not behave like a visually impaired person even when cameras weren’t rolling during SRIKANTH." Talking about his upcoming project, Rajkummar shared, “For Nikam I had to gain around 9-10 kgs, and I was eating 2 pizzas and a lot of sweets and my fav Aloo Parathas, Biryani, and to not use anything glam to look like the part. Hopefully, when you will see the film, which will be released soon, you will be able to see all that hard work in the film.”



Also Read: Tu Yaa Main More Than Doubles Its Opening Day Biz On Valentine's Day

He then mentioned prepping for his next biopic on ex-cricketer Sourav Ganguly. He wrote, “And now it’s the transition phase and time to lose these extra kgs and get ready to slip into Ganguly mode. Our very own Dada. Will always work the hardest to engage you and entertain you through my work. Much Love.”



Also Read: Rajkummar Rao's Latest Appearance Leaves Fans Worried For His Health

Advertisement