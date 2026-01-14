Updated 14 January 2026 at 23:50 IST
Vaa Vaathiyaar Box Office Collection Day 1: Karthi Starrer Takes A Low Opening On Pongal Weekend
On January 14, as the Pongal weekend began, Karthi's long delayed Vaa Vaathiyaar released. However, it has drawn mixed reactions and got off to a slow start at the box office.
Vaa Vaathiyaar Box Office Collection Day 1: This Pongal has turned out to be a disappointing one for the fans. Thalapathy Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan, billed as his "final film", was supposed to debut on January 9 but got delayed pending CBFC clearance. Its supposed box office rival, Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi turned out to be an underwhelming fare. On January 14, as the Pongal weekend began, Karthi's long delayed Vaa Vaathiyaar released. However, it has drawn mixed reactions and got off to a slow start at the box office.
Vaa Vaathiyaar clears release hurdles but fails box office test
Vaa Vaathiyaar was delayed from its early December release due to financial issues. After everything got sorted out, the release was planned for January 14. However, on day 1, it could only collect ₹1.5 crore. Parasakthi, which is on a downward trajectory at the box office since its release on January 10, minted ₹2.35 crore on the same day, taking its five day total in India to ₹30 crore.
What is the story of Vaa Vaathiyaar?
Nalan Kumarasamy directs Vaa Vaathiyaar after a 6-year-long break from the industry. The film stars Karthi, Kirthi Shetty, Sathyaraj and Rajkiran in leading roles. Vaa Vaathiyaar centres around Ramu (Karthi), a corrupt police officer who's mentored by his grandfather (Rajkiran), a staunch Vaathiyaar MG Ramachandran (MGR) fan. As Ramu grows up, his grandfather drills into his head the values of Vaathiyaar and Ramu becomes a successful cop. Along the way, Ramu begins to follow a new path becoming a highly corrupt police officer. The rest of the film follows Ramu's meeting with business magnate Periyasamy (Sathyaraj) and how he gets sunk into a quagmire of politics and deceit.
