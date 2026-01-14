Vaa Vaathiyaar Box Office Collection Day 1: Karthi Starrer Takes A Low Opening On Pongal Weekend

Vaa Vaathiyaar Box Office Collection Day 1: This Pongal has turned out to be a disappointing one for the fans. Thalapathy Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan, billed as his "final film", was supposed to debut on January 9 but got delayed pending CBFC clearance. Its supposed box office rival, Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi turned out to be an underwhelming fare. On January 14, as the Pongal weekend began, Karthi's long delayed Vaa Vaathiyaar released. However, it has drawn mixed reactions and got off to a slow start at the box office.



Vaa Vaathiyaar clears release hurdles but fails box office test

Vaa Vaathiyaar was delayed from its early December release due to financial issues. After everything got sorted out, the release was planned for January 14. However, on day 1, it could only collect ₹1.5 crore. Parasakthi, which is on a downward trajectory at the box office since its release on January 10, minted ₹2.35 crore on the same day, taking its five day total in India to ₹30 crore.

Vaa Vaathiyaar released on January 14 after several delays | Image: X

What is the story of Vaa Vaathiyaar?