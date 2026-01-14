Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 3: Chiranjeevi's Film Is Unstoppable, Mints ₹80 Crore

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 3: Anil Ravipudi is on a winning streak at the box office. The director seems to be the only in Tollywood who has cracked how to make hit movies with industry veterans. After giving hits to Nandamuri Balakrishna (Bhagavanth Kesari) and Venkatesh Daggubati (Sankranthiki Vasthunam), his latest with Megastar Chiranjeevi - Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu - is also turning out to be a hit. Released on Sankranthi and despite being locked in a box office battle with Prabhas' The Raja Saab and Ravi Teja starrer Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is performing well and will soon cross the ₹100 crore mark in India.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu remains rock steady at box office

Released on January 12, on its opening day, Chiranjeevi starrer family comedy drama collected ₹32.25 crore (excluding ₹9.35 in paid premieres). On day 2, the collection was ₹18.75 crore. On day 3, the biz jump slightly to ₹19.25 crore. While other releases are witnessing decline in figures during the weekdays, the trend has been reversed by Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. Worldwide, the film is steadily going past ₹150 crore mark and in India, it has collected ₹79.60 crore in three days, with eyes set on a grand first weekend.

Deleted scenes from Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu to release on YouTube

Anil Ravipudi revealed that certain scenes were removed from Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu because the film's runtime was getting too long. However, he wants them to reach Chiranjeevi’s audience so he has decided to release them on YouTube.

The team also celebrated the initial success of the film and a video from the gathering was shared by the director on his X handle.