Vaa Vaathiyaar On OTT: Karthi's Pongal Release To Begin Streaming Just 14 Days After Theatrical Premiere

Vaa Vaathiyaar OTT Release Date: This Pongal has disappointed fans. Vaa Vaathiyaar, starring Karthi and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles, hit the big screens on January 14, 2026, after a long delay. The film arrived during the Pongal festival but received mixed responses and recorded poor collections at the box office. Now, just two weeks after its theatrical release, the film is ready to stream online.

When and where to watch Vaa Vaathiyaar?

Vaa Vaathiyaar will stream on Amazon Prime Video from January 28, 2026. The platform confirmed the news through its official X (formerly Twitter) account. While announcing the release, the handle wrote, “A new superhero in a new avatar is coming to meet you. Vaa Vaathiyaar On Prime, New Movie, Jan 28.”

Tamil films usually remain in cinemas for around four weeks before arriving on OTT platforms. However, Karthi’s film will leave theatres after just 14 days of its release.

All about Vaa Vaathiyaar

Vaa Vaathiyaar was scheduled to release on December 12, but the makers postponed the film just hours before it was due to hit theatres. The Madras High Court passed a stay order on its release. This delay came only days after Akhanda 2, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, also faced a last-minute postponement for similar reasons.

The film did not release as planned because of a legal dispute involving Studio Green’s KE Gnanavel Raja.

Nalan Kumarasamy returns to direction with Vaa Vaathiyaar after a six-year break. The film features Karthi, Kirthi Shetty, Sathyaraj, and Rajkiran in lead roles. The story revolves around Ramu (Karthi), a police officer guided by his grandfather (Rajkiran), a devoted Vaathiyaar and MG Ramachandran (MGR) admirer. During his childhood, his grandfather instils Vaathiyaar’s principles in him, which help Ramu rise as a successful officer. However, he later strays from these ideals and turns into a deeply corrupt cop. The narrative then follows his encounter with business tycoon Periyasamy (Sathyaraj) and shows how Ramu gets trapped in a web of politics and deception.