Kangana Ranaut Sides With 'Queen' Victoria Beckham In 'Saas Bahu' Drama Involving Brooklyn Beckham-Nicola Peltz

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram account to share a post giving a shoutout to Victoria Beckham. Her post comes amid the public feud of the former Spice Girl with her eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz. Picking a clear side in the highly publicised spat, Kangana dubbed Victoria as a ‘real queen' and penned a long note in her support.

Kangana's epic post backing Victoria Beckham

On January 27, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram account to share a story for Victoria Beckham. The post was a throwback video of the designer getting her makeup done before taking a picture for drivers's license. Resharing the video, the actress turned politician claimed that she is in Victoria's team in the ongoing feud.



A screengrab of Kangana Ranaut's post | Image: Instagram

In the post, Kangana wrote, “victoriabeckham getting her driving license (laughter emojis) Look no saas bahu drama gonna make me hate VB. She is so camp, come on, the person who can think getting a picture for a driving license is a photoshoot is a real Queen (laughter emoji). teamVB.”



Why is Victoria Beckham feuding with her son

After months of speculations and allegations regarding a brewing family rift, on January 20, the ‘brand Beckham’ came crumbling down when Brooklyn Beckham, David and Victoria's oldest son, chose to break his silence and took to his Instagram account to set the record straight in a 6-page-long, damning post. In the strongly worded note, he clarified that he has no intention of making any amends with his family and also stressed that his wife, American actress and Billionaire heiress, Nicola Peltz, was never respected or welcomed by the Beckhams.



Screengrabs of Brooklyn Beckham's post about family feud | Image: Instagram

Reports suggested that the cracks in the Beckhams' clan first appeared during the wedding of Brooklyn and Nicola in 2022. In his explosive post, Brooklyn called David and Victoria 'controlling', alleging that the perfect family image they put up in public is a facade. He also made big claims about his mother 'hijacking' his first dance, backing out from designing a wedding dress for Nicola at the last minute and disrespecting his wife by 'inviting women from his past' several times. The Beckham vs Beckham feud has taken over social media, with wedding guests and close associates of the family jumping in to pick sides.