Veteran Filmmaker Bharathiraja Dies: TM CM Vijay, Actor Suriya Pay Last Respects Before He Is Laid To Rest With Full State Honours
Legendary Tamil filmmaker Bharathiraja breathed his last this morning. Actor and Chief Minister of the state, Vijay, visited his residence to offer condolences and also declared state honours to be accorded for his last rites.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Veteran Tamil director Bharathiraja, whose films redefined storytelling in Tamil cinema, passed away in Chennai due to age-related ailments. He breathed his last at the age of 85 this morning. Ever since the news of his passing surfaced, tributes have been pouring in for the veteran filmmaker on social media.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and superstar actor Vijay also arrived at his residence to pay his last respects. The Chief Minister visited the residence of the late director in Chennai and paid homage by garlanding his mortal remains. Earlier, Vijay also took to his X account to express his grief over Bharathiraja's demise.
Expressing solidarity with the filmmaker's family, friends and admirers, Vijay also announced that Bharathiraja would be accorded state honours during his final rites as a mark of respect for his immense contribution to cinema.
Shortly after Vijay, actor Suriya arrived at Bharathiraja's residence. Visuals from the director's residence showed Suriya arriving to offer his condolences to the bereaved family and pay tribute to the filmmaker, who is widely regarded as one of the pioneers of rural storytelling in Indian cinema. Videos from Suriya's visit are now viral online.
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Bharathiraja made his directorial debut with the acclaimed film 16 Vayathinile in 1977 and went on to become one of Tamil cinema's most influential filmmakers. Over a career spanning more than four decades, he directed over 40 films and earned the title of Iyakkunar Immayam for his remarkable contribution to cinema. Some of his most celebrated films include Kizhake Pogum Rail, Sigappu Rojakkal, Alaigal Oivathillai, Kaadhal Oviyam and Mudhal Mariyathai, many of which are regarded as classics today. His final directorial work was Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal, a segment from Prime Video's anthology series Modern Love Chennai. Apart from directing, Bharathiraja also enjoyed a successful acting career. His most recent screen appearance was in Mohanlal-starrer Thudarum. His unreleased film Pulavar will mark his final appearance as an actor.
Also Read: Bharathiraja, Tamil Filmmaker, Dies Due To Prolonged Illness At 85
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