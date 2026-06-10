Veteran Filmmaker Bharathiraja Dies: TM CM Vijay, Actor Suriya Pay Last Respects Before He Is Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

Veteran Tamil director Bharathiraja, whose films redefined storytelling in Tamil cinema, passed away in Chennai due to age-related ailments. He breathed his last at the age of 85 this morning. Ever since the news of his passing surfaced, tributes have been pouring in for the veteran filmmaker on social media.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and superstar actor Vijay also arrived at his residence to pay his last respects. The Chief Minister visited the residence of the late director in Chennai and paid homage by garlanding his mortal remains. Earlier, Vijay also took to his X account to express his grief over Bharathiraja's demise.

Expressing solidarity with the filmmaker's family, friends and admirers, Vijay also announced that Bharathiraja would be accorded state honours during his final rites as a mark of respect for his immense contribution to cinema.

Shortly after Vijay, actor Suriya arrived at Bharathiraja's residence. Visuals from the director's residence showed Suriya arriving to offer his condolences to the bereaved family and pay tribute to the filmmaker, who is widely regarded as one of the pioneers of rural storytelling in Indian cinema. Videos from Suriya's visit are now viral online.

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