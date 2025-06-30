Vetrimaaran Breaks Silence On Rift Rumours With Dhanush Over Copyright Of Vada Chennai, Says My Relationship With Actor Has...'

Vetrimaaran has finally reacted to rumours about a rift surrounding him and Dhanush. He uploaded an over 8-minute video where he opened up about his film with Silambarasan TR and clarified that the untitled project is not the sequel to Dhanush's Vada Chennai. He further clarified that Dhanush never tried to stop him or create problems for him; in fact, he told him that he would give the NOC without asking for a single penny. The copyright of Vada Chennai, including the spin-offs, prequels and sequels, is with Dhanush. He added that Simbu's film STR49 is set in the world of Vada Chennai, but is not the sequel.

Vetrimaaran opens up about STR49

In the video, the filmmaker recalled telling Dhanush about the film with Simbu, and the actor said it would be a new experience for Vetrimaaran. "Simbu also met me and asked me to only do this film if I’m okay with it, saying he’s okay with a separate, standalone film too. He does not want issues to crop up between me and Dhanush. So, they respect each other and are ready to give me the space to be myself,” said the director.

Addressing the rumours about his rift, the filmmaker said he is not liking the conversations floating in the media about his relationship with Dhanush and STR49. He stated that his relationship with Dhanush has neither changed nor affected the film. "He will never disrupt my creative flow," he added.

DYK Dhanush helped Vetrimaaran financially?

In the same video, Vetrimaaran, while elaborating on Dhanush's generous nature, said that he has helped him financially. He recalled how Dhanush ensured that he got what he wanted from the producers and even arranged for him to get an advance. "Why am I telling this? To tell you that Dhanush will never disturb me. Since I began working as an assistant director, Dhanush has been very supportive. If not produce or act, he has sung for me," he added.

All about Vada Chennai