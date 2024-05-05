Updated May 4th, 2024 at 23:40 IST
Vettaiyan: Rajinikanth Shares Update About The Film As He Returns From Mumbai
Rajinikanth was recently in Mumbai to shoot a sequence of Vettaiyan with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The latter shared several photos from the sets on his blog.
A day after Amitabh Bachchan shared photos with Rajinikanth from the sets of Vettaiyan in Mumbai, the latter was spotted at the airport in Chennai. Both the megastars were shooting for the Tamil film, photos of which are everywhere on social media. The actors were seen dressed in suits. At Chennai airport, Rajinikanth also shared an important update about the film.
Rajinikanth returns to Chennai
On May 4, the Darbar actor was spotted outside the Chennai airport. In a now viral video, the actor can be seen dressed in casuals. The 63-year-old actor was wearing a black t-shirt paired with blue denim pants.
Rajinikanth shares Vettaiyan update
While talking to the paps stationed at the Chennai airport, Rajinikanth revealed that 80% of the shoot for the film is completed. Vettaiyan marks the 170th film of the superstar. The TJ Gnanavel directorial film is scheduled to release worldwide in October this year.
What more do we know about Vettaiyan?
Apart from megastars Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, the film will also star actors Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan among others. The makers have shot for the film in various locations including Mumbai, Trivandrum, Tirunelveli and Tuticorin.
