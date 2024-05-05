Advertisement

A day after Amitabh Bachchan shared photos with Rajinikanth from the sets of Vettaiyan in Mumbai, the latter was spotted at the airport in Chennai. Both the megastars were shooting for the Tamil film, photos of which are everywhere on social media. The actors were seen dressed in suits. At Chennai airport, Rajinikanth also shared an important update about the film.

Image credit: Amitabh Bachchan/Tumblr

Rajinikanth returns to Chennai

On May 4, the Darbar actor was spotted outside the Chennai airport. In a now viral video, the actor can be seen dressed in casuals. The 63-year-old actor was wearing a black t-shirt paired with blue denim pants.

Image credit: ANI

Rajinikanth shares Vettaiyan update

While talking to the paps stationed at the Chennai airport, Rajinikanth revealed that 80% of the shoot for the film is completed. Vettaiyan marks the 170th film of the superstar. The TJ Gnanavel directorial film is scheduled to release worldwide in October this year.

Image credit: Amitabh Bachchan/Tumblr

What more do we know about Vettaiyan?

Apart from megastars Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, the film will also star actors Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan among others. The makers have shot for the film in various locations including Mumbai, Trivandrum, Tirunelveli and Tuticorin.