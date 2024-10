Published 20:21 IST, October 2nd 2024

Vettaiyan Trailer Out: Rajinikanth Clashes With Amitabh Bachchan Over Extrajudicial Killings

Vettaiyan Trailer: Helmed by TJ Gnanavel, the action thriller takes you deep into the the conflict between Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan's ideologies.