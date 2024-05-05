'Vettaiyan Unlike Typical Rajinikanth Film', Says Rana Daggubati As He Hints At Vigilante Plot

Advertisement

Rajinikanth is busy shooting for his upcoming movie Vettaiyan. Helmed by TJ Gnanavel, the movie also stars Rana Daggubati in a pivotal role. In a recent interview, Rana spilt the beans about Rajinikanth's character and stated that he has another 10 days of work left. There are rumours that the Superstar will play the role of a blind man in the film, who turns to vigilantism.

Vettaiyan won’t be like a regular Rajini sir film: Rana Daggubati

In a recent interview, Rana shared he always wanted to work with Rajinikanth but never thought it would come true. Opening up about his character, the actor added that Vettaiyan is "very unlike a typical" Rajini movie. "It is amazing that he is doing a film like Vettaiyan. The drama part of the film will be very interesting," he added.

(A poster of Vettaiyan | Image: IMDb)

Rana also shared the plot of the movie and assured the movie buffs that Vettaiyan won't be like a regular Rajinikanth movie. It is a "very different" that the actor has chosen. The movie will explore judiciary, police, and entrepreneurial systems. "I am pleased that Rajini sir chose Vettaiyan, and I could be a part of it," Rana concluded.

(A file photo of Rana Daggubati | Image: IMdb)

What else do we know about Vettaiyan?

During a recent conversation with reporters, Rajinikanth shared that 80 percent of the shoot is complete. The makers have shot for the film in various locations including Mumbai, Trivandrum, Tirunelveli and Tuticorin. Apart from Rajinikanth and Rana Daggubati, the movie also stars an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh and Dushara Vijayan. It is the 170th movie of Rajinikanth. Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions, the movie is scheduled to release in October.

What else is Rajinikanth busy with?

Apart from Vettaiyan, Rajini will be seen in Coolie, helmed by Lokesh Kangaraj. Co-starring Kamal Haasan and Shobana, the movie is scheduled to release in 2025.