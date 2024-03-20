×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 19:19 IST

Vidaa Muyarchi Star Ajith Kumar Resumes Biking After Surgery, Shares Tips For Young Riders

Ajith Kumar has bounced right back after a recent health complication. The actor, also an avid biker, was seen sharing riding tips with some young enthusiasts.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Image:X
Ajith Kumar appears to have recovered well from his surgery. The actor, who is currently filming for his upcoming project Vidaa Muyarchi, has not only returned to work but also resumed his beloved hobby of biking. He was recently seen sharing some riding tips with young enthusiasts from the biking community.

Ajith Kumar trains the next generation of bikers


In a video shared by Ajith Kumar's publicist Suresh Chandra, the actor can be seen taking an active interest in teaching young bikers  about assuming control of their motor vehicle. The short clip shows Ajith demonstrating the correct posture and tight grip that one must have when biking. Not just this, the actor can also be seen giving feedback on some stunts being showcased by the lot of bikers.

Earlier this month, news broke of the Thunivu star being admitted to the hospital in lieu of a minor surgery top treat a swollen, bulging nerve near his ear. As per industry tracker Laxmi Kanth, he had been admitted to the hospital on March 6. There had been some chatter around the actor suffering from a brain tumour - the same however, was dismissed by his manager. Following the thirty-minute procedure, Ajith was kept under observation for a few days before being discharged on March 9. His latest antics with  fellow biking enthusiasts are proof of his speedy recovery.

Ajith Kumar will next be seen in  Vidaa Muyarchi


Ajith Kumar is currently shuffling between tending to his passion for biking and working towards the completion of his next release, Vidaa Muyarchi. Helmed by director Magizh Thirumeni, the film will feature an ensemble cast of Trisha, Regina Cassandra, Arjun Sarja, and Arav. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, Vidaa Muyarchi's music is being composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film is eyeing a release within the year.

Post Vidaa Muyarchi, Ajith Kumar will feature in film Good Bad Ugly. Adhik Ravichandran, known for directing the SJ Suryah and Vishal led Mark Anthony, will be helming the project. The film will mark Ajith Kumar's 63rd outing to the cinemas. 

Published March 20th, 2024 at 19:14 IST

