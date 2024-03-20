Advertisement

Ajith Kumar appears to have recovered well from his surgery. The actor, who is currently filming for his upcoming project Vidaa Muyarchi, has not only returned to work but also resumed his beloved hobby of biking. He was recently seen sharing some riding tips with young enthusiasts from the biking community.

#Ajithkumar's Official Health Update from Suresh Chandra..🧾:



• The news regarding the operation on a brain tumor is not true.. During a regular health checkup, doctors found that nerves were weak below the ear, and the treatment for it was completed within half an hour.



Ajith Kumar trains the next generation of bikers



In a video shared by Ajith Kumar's publicist Suresh Chandra, the actor can be seen taking an active interest in teaching young bikers about assuming control of their motor vehicle. The short clip shows Ajith demonstrating the correct posture and tight grip that one must have when biking. Not just this, the actor can also be seen giving feedback on some stunts being showcased by the lot of bikers.

Earlier this month, news broke of the Thunivu star being admitted to the hospital in lieu of a minor surgery top treat a swollen, bulging nerve near his ear. As per industry tracker Laxmi Kanth, he had been admitted to the hospital on March 6. There had been some chatter around the actor suffering from a brain tumour - the same however, was dismissed by his manager. Following the thirty-minute procedure, Ajith was kept under observation for a few days before being discharged on March 9. His latest antics with fellow biking enthusiasts are proof of his speedy recovery.

Ajith Kumar will next be seen in Vidaa Muyarchi



Ajith Kumar is currently shuffling between tending to his passion for biking and working towards the completion of his next release, Vidaa Muyarchi. Helmed by director Magizh Thirumeni, the film will feature an ensemble cast of Trisha, Regina Cassandra, Arjun Sarja, and Arav. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, Vidaa Muyarchi's music is being composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film is eyeing a release within the year.

Post Vidaa Muyarchi, Ajith Kumar will feature in film Good Bad Ugly. Adhik Ravichandran, known for directing the SJ Suryah and Vishal led Mark Anthony, will be helming the project. The film will mark Ajith Kumar's 63rd outing to the cinemas.