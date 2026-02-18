Video | Sivakarthikeyan's Son Steals Spotlight From Father, Nails Salambala Hook Steps At Actor's 41st Birthday Bash

Sivakarthikeyan recently celebrated his 41st birthday with his family and close friends. It was an intimate bash filled with love and laughter. Many videos from the bash made their way to social media, but among all, one has grabbed our attention that shows Siva and his son dancing their hearts out. What left the fans amazed was how the little one knew the hook steps of Salambala (from the film Madharaasi).

Sivakarthikeyan and his son's dance face off

A video which is currently going viral on X features Siva and his son dancing together. At one point, Siva encourages his son to take the spotlight, and he nails the hook step perfectly. In the background, Siva's daughter, Aaradhana, can be seen cheering for her brother, while Siva looks on proudly.

In another video, Sivakarthikeyan can be seen cutting the birthday cake and feeding it first to his wife, Aarthy. He even kissed her forehead.

More photos from Sivakarthikeyan's 41st birthday bash

Santhosh Narayanan's wife Meenakshi shared a series of photos from the bash and captioned it as "Happy Birthday dear @sivakarthikeyan!! Celebrating 24 years of friendship – Siva & SaNa along with Aarthi."

Advertisement

For the unversed, Siva and Santhosh are best friends from college days.

Sivakarthikeyan's next film is...

On the occasion of his birthday, Kamal Haasan unveiled the teaser of his next film titled Seyon. In the movie, he channels Lord Virumandi, a look that establishes a symbolic link with Kamal Haasan's titular role in the 2004 film Virumandi. The music will be composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The upcoming film is helmed by Sivakumar Murugesan and is slated to release this year in October.