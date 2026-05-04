Tamil Nadu's First Lady To Rage Bait Final Boss: Vijay's Lead In State Election Triggers Name Calling For Trisha Krishnan

The Tamil Nadu State election result has left a politically charged atmosphere in the state. Actor Vijay made a smashing debut as his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), registered a massive lead in the early rounds of the vote count. Vijay's party is poised to form the government in the state with leads in 110 seats of the state, still 8 short of a majority, but with smaller parties likely to fall in line. Party workers gathered in large numbers outside the party office in Chennai, waving flags, distributing sweets, and dancing to Vijay's popular 'whistle podu' song as trends indicated a strong performance. Amid the celebrations, social media users diverted their attention to Trisha Krishnan, who arrived at Vijay's residence shortly after the declaration of early trends.

Trisha, who is celebrating her 43rd birthday today, commenced her day with an early morning visit to the Tirumala temple. Soon after that, the actress, who has co-starred with Vijay in several films, was spotted arriving at his residence. A video of her car entering the Jana Nayagan actor's house has gone viral online.

The video's virality comes amid rumours of the actress being in a relationship with Vijay. Their relationship buzz gained pace when Vijay's wife, Sangkeetha Sornalingam, moved court to file for divorce from the star, alleging adultery and cruelty. This triggered a wave of backlash against Vijay over charges of infidelity and Trisha for being a ‘homewrecker’. However, it must be noted that the actor's wife did not mention any name in her divorce petition.



Also Read: Nani, Nikhil Siddhartha Congratulate Vijay As TVK Leads In TN

Trisha is now facing a fresh round of trolling following her visit to Vijay's place. Social media users are calling her ‘opportunistic’, ‘attention seeker’, and ‘side chick’. Some have even called out the rumoured couple for moving ahead with the relationship despite the actor not being divorced yet. Netizens have also shown sympathy towards Vijay's wife, Sangkeetha and their children, who remained visibly absent from the celebration of his political victory.



Also Read: Trisha Krishnan Visits Vijay As TVK Surges in Tamil Nadu Polls

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