Vijay Sethupathi Apologises For Getting Son Surya's Controversial Videos Removed From Social Media Ahead Of Debut In Phoenix

Vijay Sethupathi's son Surya Vijay Sethupathi is all set to make his acting debut with Phoenix. During the film's premiere, the actor addressed the controversy around his son and apologised for hurting people. Reports were rife that Maharaja actor had pressured people to take down certain videos related to his son's movie Phoenix. Issuing a clarification, he said, "If something like that happened, it might have been done unknowingly or by someone else. I sincerely apologize if anyone was hurt or misunderstood the intention.”

All about Phoenix

It is a sports drama written and directed by Anl Arasu. Apart from Surya Vijay Sethupathi, the film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Devadarshini and J. Vignesh in pivotal roles. Earlier, the film was supposed to release last year in November, but to avoid the clash with Suriya's Kanguva, the makers postponed the movie.

After watching the movie, Thalapathy Vijay called the movie "bloody sweet". The director took to his X handle and shared the actor's reaction, “Bloody sweet!" That’s the vibe after Thalapathy @actorvijay sir watched #Phoenix – வீழான்! today and shared his MERSAL MAXX words! The Phoenix is flying on FIRE now!"

Surya then took to his X handle and shared a set of two photos posing with Thalapathy Vijay and thanked him for his kind and encouraging words. "Thank you @actorvijay sir. The last hug, the kind words, the warmth and it meant everything. I’ve always looked up to you, and to feel your support on this journey is something I’ll never forget," the caption reads.

What's next for Vijay Sethupathi?