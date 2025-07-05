Republic World
Updated 5 July 2025 at 14:00 IST

Shocking! Punjabi Actress Tania's Father Shot At Inside His Nursing Home In Moga, Battling For Life

Punjabi actress Tania's father Dr Aniljit Singh Kamboj was shot at inside his nursing home by two assailants pretending to be patients. He is said to be in critical condition.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Punjabi actress Tania's father is in critical condition after being shot at
Punjabi actress Tania's father is in critical condition after being shot at | Image: Republic

Punjabi actress Tania's father, Dr Aniljit Singh Kamboj was shot at while he was at work at the Harbans Nursing Home in Kot Ise Khan town of Moga. He is said to be receiving treatment at a private hospital in Moga and his condition is said to be critical. Reportedly, two assailants pretending to be patients shot Dr Kamboj. He was immediately taken to the Medicity Hospital in Moga for treatment. Dr Kamboj sustained multiple injuries after being shot and his condition is said to be worrying.  

Aniljit Singh Kamboj was shot at his nursing home in Moga | Image: Sourced

A report reveals that Tania's father had been receiving threats leading up to the attack, though no official complaint was registered. Police suspects that extortion threats may be involved. SSP Ajay Gandhi reached the spot where the shooting incident took place and began investigation. SSP Gandhi said that two people came to Harbans Nursing Home pretending to be patients and when they started taking medicine from Dr Kamboj, opened fire at him. "We are searching for the accused on the basis of CCTV. Dr Kamboj has been admitted to Medicity Hospital in Moga," SSP Gandhi said.

Actress Tania made her acting debut in 2018 with Qismat | Image: Instagram

After the shooting incident, Tania's Instagram handle carried an official statement from the family. "On behalf of Tania and family, we want to share that this is an extremely critical and emotional time for her and her family. We kindly request the media to respect their privacy and give them the space they need to process this. We urge everyone to be sensitive and refrain from speculation or creating stories around the situation. Thank you for your understanding and support," the statement read.

Tania is known for featuring in popular Punjabi movies like Son of Manjeet Singh, Qismat, Qismat 2, Bajre Da Sitta, Mithde and more. She began her acting career in 2018 and has also featured in music videos like Kya Baat Aa, Teri Jatti, Teri Meri Ladayi and more.

Published 5 July 2025 at 13:52 IST