Thalapathy Vijay visited Kerala after several years to shoot for his upcoming film The Greatest of All Time (GOAT). The film is helmed by Venkat Prabhu. Amid his busy schedule, the actor met with his fans and took to his social media handle to share his signature selfie video.

Thalapathy Vijay drops selfie video with fans

Since actor Thalapathy Vijay arrived in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, it has become festival season for his fans, who continue to throng all of the locations he visits. Fans keep gathering in front of the hotel where he is staying. And the actor makes sure to greet them on a daily basis.

Thalapathy Vijay file photo | Image: X

Thalapathy Vijay took to his social media handle X and shared a selfie video with a sea of fans. In the video, Vijay can be seen standing atop a bus while his fans hooted and screamed all along. For the unversed, Vijay's fans came to Greenfield Stadium in Trivandrum to catch his glimpse.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay shared captioned his signature selfie video, "Ente aniyathimaar, aniyanmaar, chettanmaar, chechimaar, ammamaar! Ella Malayalikalkkum ente hridayam niranja nanni 🤗 (My sisters, brothers, and mothers! My heartfelt thanks to all Malayalis)."

This dense crowd not only came to the venue to meet Vijay, but they also celebrated the actor's return to Kerala after 9 long years. When Thalapathy Vijay first arrived in Kerala, he was mobbed by his fans. Not just that, but they also vandalised his car while he was en route to his hotel.

Why did Thalapathy Vijay return to Kerala for GOAT shoot?

According to Keralakaumudi, the climax scene of GOAT was scheduled to be shot in Sri Lanka. However, the location was changed to Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, after Venkat Prabhu's cousin Bhavatharani died of cancer while being treated in Sri Lanka. This is why Thalapathy Vijay has returned to Kerala.

