Viral Video: Trisha Watches Vijay's Jana Nayagan In Chennai Theatre

Actor Trisha Krishnan on Thursday afternoon stepped out with her mother, Uma Krishnan, to watch Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay's film 'Jana Nayagan' at a theatre in Chennai.

Following the screening, Trisha was seen leaving the cinema hall with her mother.



When asked for her review of the film, Uma Krishnan shared her reaction, saying, "Super film. We had a good time, and we really enjoyed it."

Uma Krishnan also expressed sadness after a reporter said that Jana Nayagan would be Vijay's final film.



"I feel bad. We are gonna miss him," Uma Krishnan said.

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan stars Vijay alongside Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani and Narain.

The film features music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, editing by Pradeep E Ragav and production design by V Selvakumar.

'Jana Nayagan' finally hit the theatres on Thursday after a prolonged delay due to certification issues.

The film was originally expected to be released during Pongal on January 9. The film ran into trouble when the CBFC decided to hold back its certification on the grounds that certain scenes in the movie could potentially hurt religious sentiments.

Jana Nayagan, a political action drama, is Vijay's final film before he shifts his full focus to his political career.

Over the past thirty years, Vijay has delivered a remarkable body of work, cementing his place as one of Indian cinema's biggest superstars. As he prepares to bid farewell to acting with his final film, Jana Nayagan, he leaves behind an unforgettable legacy, especially with his films such as Leo, Bigil, Ghilli, and Pokkiri. (ANI)

