Actor Vishal is currently gearing up for his upcoming film titled Rathnam. During a recent media interaction while promoting his film, the actor alleged unfair trade practice in the Tamil film industry. He further criticised those who attempt to take undue advantages for their personal gains.

Vishal slams production house, says they manipulate the market

Actor Vishal slammed those who try to put undue pressure on members of the film industry for personal gain. The Rathnam star, without naming anyone, accused Red Giant Movies, founded by actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin, of manipulating the market to benefit their production ventures. He recalled feeling a lot of stress during Mark Antony's release, but he refused to give up.

"I had a major confrontation with a person in Red Giant Movies. Nobody owns Tamil cinema and if anybody claims that they do, they will not succeed in the industry. I know that person very well. In fact, I was the one who introduced him to Udhya (Udhayanidhi) in 2006 after Sandakozhi. And when he called me and asked me to postpone the release of my films, I was not able to digest it. My producer borrowed money and spent about Rs 65 crore on Mark Antony. He had also announced long ago that the film would be released on September 15 during the Ganpati festival," Vishal said in the viral video.

The film revolves around a gangster Mark, who comes in possession of a mobile phone which has some extraordinary ability of time travel.

The film stars Vishal and SJ Suryah in dual roles, alongside Ritu Varma, Selvaraghavan, Sunil and Abhinaya. The music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, while the cinematography and editing are handled by Abinandhan Ramanujam and Vijay Velukutty.