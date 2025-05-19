Vishal To Tie The Knot With Sai Dhanshika? Actor Says 'I’ve Found The One And Wedding Date...'

Vishal is one of the celebrated actors of the Tamil film industry, and his ardent fans have been eagerly waiting for him to tie the knot. The actor has listened to his fans' prayers and announced during a press interaction that he has found his lady love and will soon announce the details about the bride. He also shared that they are planning a wedding and will soon reveal the date with his fans. Soon after the news about his wedding broke, fans started speculating that the bride is actress Sai Dhanshika.

Vishal Krishna on his marriage plans

Earlier, Vishal stated that he would settle after the completion of the Nadigar Sangam building, which he, along with the association, raised funds for nine years ago. Now, as it is complete, Vishal told the media, “Yes, I’ve found the person. We’ve had conversations about marriage and this will be a love marriage. I’ll announce more details about the bride and the wedding date very soon.”



Soon after, fans started speculating that he would be marrying his rumoured girlfriend, Sai Dhanshika. The duo has been rumoured to be dating for a while now, but they have never acknowledged the rumours. The actor will also attend Sai's upcoming Yogida's promotional event as a chief guest and might make the marriage announcement at the event.

Excited fans wish for Sai Dhanshika as Vishal's bride

Soon after the news broke, fans took to the social media platform speculating that it's Sai only. The actress shared a post on her Instagram, announcing that Vishal will launch the trailer of her movie at the event. Soon after she shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section wishing her a happy married life. A user wrote, "Actually, they both are nice pair." Another wrote, "Actor #Vishal & #SaiDhanshika marriage announcement coming soon." A third user wrote, "Happy married life."