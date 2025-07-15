Republic World
Updated 15 July 2025 at 13:04 IST

We Followed Every Protocol: Pa Ranjith Brushes Off Negligence Reports In First Statement On The Stuntman Raju's Death

Two days after the death of S.M. Raju on the set of Vettuvam, the filmmaker Pa Ranjith issued his first statement on the tragedy. In his note, the director detailed how a well-planned stunt went out of control and led to the death of the 52-year-old stuntman.

Reported by: Shreya Pandey
Pa Ranjith breaks silence on the death of SM Raju
Pa Ranjith breaks silence on the death of SM Raju | Image: X

Pa Ranjith has finally broken his silence on the tragic demise of SM Raju, the stuntman who lost his life while performing a high-risk car sequence for his film. The incident sent a shockwave across the industry and raised critical questions regarding the safety protocol for the cast and crew on a movie set, especially during action sequences. In the first statement, the filmmaker shared the details of the day when the tragedy took place and also stressed that all safety gears were put in place before the shoot commenced. 

Pa Ranjith's statement comes after a case was filed against him and three others for negligence of safety protocol in the case of SM Raju's death.  

 

