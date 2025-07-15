We Followed Every Protocol: Pa Ranjith Brushes Off Negligence Reports In First Statement On The Stuntman Raju's Death

Pa Ranjith has finally broken his silence on the tragic demise of SM Raju, the stuntman who lost his life while performing a high-risk car sequence for his film. The incident sent a shockwave across the industry and raised critical questions regarding the safety protocol for the cast and crew on a movie set, especially during action sequences. In the first statement, the filmmaker shared the details of the day when the tragedy took place and also stressed that all safety gears were put in place before the shoot commenced.