Chilling Video Of Car Toppling Sequence That Killed Stuntman Raju On Pa Ranjith's Film Set Surfaces

A seasoned stunt artist, S.M. Raju, tragically passed away on July 13 while performing a high-risk stunt. A video of the stunt that took the young artist's life has now surfaced on social media. The shooting was taking place in Tamil Nadu for Arya's upcoming film Vettuvan, directed by Pa Ranjith.

Shocking video of the stunt that claimed S.M. Raju's life surfaces

Social media users have shared videos recorded by the crew members of Vettuvan who were present on set when the tragedy took place. The chilling video shows a fleet of three SUVs on the set of the film in an arid land. In what appears to be a chase sequence, one of the three cars goes up a slope and topples back to the ground violently. The motor vehicle could be seen heading towards the land, in a high speed, causing the car to overturn. Raju was most likely the one driving the vehicle.



Also Read: Gross Negligence? Security Concerns Flagged After Stuntman Raju's Death

Onlookers and crew members could be seen hurrying towards the wreckage in horror. The video does not show safety gear around the shooting location. The clip ends on a grim note as the stunt turns uncontrollable, leading to a grave tragedy.



Also Read: Veteran Actress B. Saroja Dies At 87 Due To Age-Related Ailments

Tamil actor Vishal confirms S.M. Raju's passing

The news of Raju's passing was confirmed by his long-time collaborator and actor, Vishal, through a social media post. On July 13, he took to his X (formerly Twitter) to offer support to Raju's family during the tragic time. He wrote, "So difficult to digest the fact that stunt artist Raju passed away while doing a car toppling sequence for jammy @arya_offl and @beemji Ranjith’s film this morning. I have known Raju for so many years, and he has performed so many risky stunts in my films time and time again, as he is such a brave person. (sic)"

In the post, the actor added, “My deepest condolences and may his soul rest in peace. May God give more strength to his family for their grave loss. Not just this tweet, but will definitely be there for his family’s future, being from the same film industry and also for his contribution to so many films. From the bottom of my heart and as my duty, I extend my support for them. God bless.”