Who Was SS Stanley? Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja Co-star Dies At 58 Due To Health-Related Issues

Tamil filmmaker and actor SS Stanley passed away in Chennai at the age of 58. As per reports, April Maadhathil director had been receiving treatment at a private hospital for health issues for a few months. Following the news of his death, fans and well-wishers flooded social media with tributes, honouring his contributions to cinema.

Who was SS Stanley?

SS Stanley began his filmmaking career as an assistant director, working with renowned filmmakers Mahendran and Sasi for over a decade. He made his directorial debut in 2002 with April Maadhathil, a campus romance starring Srikanth and Sneha, which became a commercial success.

In 2004, he directed Pudhukottaiyilirundhu Saravanan, featuring Dhanush. Although the film achieved moderate success, Stanley believed the audience misunderstood its storyline.

He later began working on a project with Ravi Krishna and Sonia Agarwal, but financial challenges forced its cancellation. Taking a break from filmmaking, he reunited with Srikanth for two more films, including Mercury Pookkal. His last directorial effort, Kizhakku Kadalkarai Salai (2006), received poor reviews and marked the end of his directing career.

Stanley later transitioned to acting, earning recognition for his role as CN Annadurai in Periyar (2007). He continued to appear in films like Raavanan, Andavan Kattalai, Sarkar, and Maharaja. In 2015, he planned to direct Adam’s Apple under AR Murugadoss’s banner, but the project never came to fruition.

What happened to SS Stanley?