You Did The Same To A Big Film: Parasakthi Actor Takes Indirect Dig At Thalapathy Vijay Over Negative Reviews

Parasakthi vs Jana Nayagan: Sivakarthikeyan and Vijay were supposed to clash at the box office in the Pongal week as their films were releasing with just a day gap. However, both ended up struggling for CBFC certification, and only Siva's Parasakthi could manage to release on the scheduled date, January 10. Upon the release, the film was badmouthed, with movie buffs penning negative reviews. This has affected the business of the film in India and overseas. This did not go down well with actor Dev Ramnath, who plays a supporting character in Siva's film and expressed disappointment that Thalapathy's fans are sabotaging their film, seeking revenge.

'We will fight this'

Dev took to his X handle and penned a long note sharing his ordeal, narrating that he used to visit the CBFC's office both in Chennai and Mumbai, every single day, to overcome the censor certificate hurdles. He reminded the Vjay fans that they were the first ones to announce the release date. And when Jana Nayagan makers announced the date January 9, they didn't react or create a fuss.

"Just because we’re releasing alongside your film doesn’t give you the right to sabotage ours. We announced our release date first. Did we try to stop your film? Never. I was at the CBFC office every single day, in Chennai and Mumbai, to overcome hurdles. We were dealing with our censor issues just the way your team was. We got ours less than 18 hours before the release."

He then asserted that this is not a competition. "Negative reviews, using old videos, influencing people, shouting political slogans in theatres, messing with BMS ratings. This isn’t competition," he added.

(Dev Ramnath shares proof | Image: X)

Dev recalled that something similar happened last year when a "big movie" was released. Towards the end, he issued a warning that they will "fight". "Talking as a cinema lover, this isn't healthy for any of us. #Parasakthi is about a student movement that we tamil should pride about. We will fight this, just the way our students did," he concluded.

Parasakthi faces a 19.20 per cent decline on day 2

According to Sacnilk, Sivakarthikeyan's political action drama earned ₹10.1 crore at the box office, with the maximum collected in Tamil Nadu (₹10.25 crore). The film faced a 19.20 per cent decline in the collection. Adding the two-day collection, the total stands at ₹22.6 crore in India, while the gross collection stands at ₹26.90 crore. Overseas, the movie collected ₹16.10 crore. Adding both domestic and overseas, the worldwide collection stands at ₹43 crore.\