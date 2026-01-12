Golden Globes Host Nikki Glaser's Top 7 Unsparring Jibes: US Justice Department Roast To Leonardo DiCaprio's Girlfriends Pot Shot

Golden Globes 2026: Nikki Glaser returned to take up the hosting duties at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, for the second year after 2025, and became an instant favourite right away. In a winning, rapid-fire opening monologue that landed some punch lines on the usual subjects, such as the age of Leonardo DiCaprio’s dates and Kevin Hart’s height, Glaser also dove right into some of her most topical material. Her monologue and jibes have got the internet talking about the ceremony almost as much as the award winners. Right at the start of her monologue, Nikki made unsparring remarks, leaving no exceptions, treading lightly on the lines of crass and bias. Clips from her speech and her strongly worded remarks have now gone viral on social media.



Glaser comes out swinging with a Warner Bros. sales joke

While the award season has kicked off, the atmosphere is filled with merriment, and Hollywood is anxiously awaiting the fate of one of its most storied studios, Warner Bros., whose (multiple) biddings and sales keep headlines updated. Nikki Glaser began her Golden Globe monologue with the most relevant line, “We’ll start the bidding for Warner Bros. at five dollars,” adding, “Do I hear five dollars?” The line set the perfect tone for what was to come

The Epstein Files found a special mention at the Golden Globe Awards

In one of the most remembered line from the evening, Nikki Glaser said, “There are so many A-listers, and by A-listers, I do mean people who are on a list that has been heavily redacted,” she said. “And the Golden Globe for best editing goes to the Justice Department.” She did not stop there. The comedian pulled up the media coversage of CBS news and added, “The award for most editing goes to CBS News." She said, “Yes, CBS News: America’s newest place to see BS news.”

Pocasters also get roasted

In a first, the Golden Globe Awards added a new category to honour the best Podcast. Taking a swing at it, Glaser mentioned, “Just like the podcasters nominated tonight, I should not be allowed to be this close to Julia Roberts,” she said, and got the big laugh she was looking for.

Glaser's obvious commentary on Leonardo DiCaprio's much younger girlfriend

Leonardo DiCaprio dating girls much younger than him and mostly under the age of 25 is a joke that never gets old. The Internet never gets tired of it, and Nikki Glaser did not let go of the opportunity either. Taking a shot at the Titanic star, she quipped, “You’ve worked with every great director. You’ve won three Golden Globes and an Oscar." She added, “And the most impressive thing is that you were able to accomplish all of that before your girlfriend turned 30.”

However, Glaser is nothing if not self-aware. Minutes later, she acknowledged the obviousness of the joke and said, “Leo, I’m sorry I made that joke, it’s cheap. You know what, I tried not to, but like, we don’t know anything else about you, man. Like, there’s nothing else, like open up!” She even asked the actor if Pasta is still his favourite food, as he shared in the one long interview he gave years back.

The Rock, paper, scissors joke

A poor joke by her own standards, Glaser got the maximum laughs when she addressed Dwayne Johnson in the audience and said, “The Rock is nominated tonight, and, luckily for him, the TV show The Paper is not, so he might win.”



Nikki Glaser quips about Wicked runtime

In a back-handed compliment aimed at Ariana Grande, Glaser said, “Once again, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande gave us two career-defining performances. Two hours into that movie, I was in tears. I was like, 'I can't believe there's still 45 minutes left'. Ariana, I would listen to you sing the phone book. Grab the one Kevin Hart is sitting on tonight.”



Steve Martin and Martin Short are not spared from Glasser's words